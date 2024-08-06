Liverpool open talks to sign teenage Argentine fullback Julio Soler from Lanus

Liverpool have set their sights on teenage Argentine left-back, Julio Soler over a potential transfer to Anfield this summer, according to TyC Sports as relayed by Fichajes.

The 19-year-old has been making waves since making his debut for Argentine club, Lanus in 2022. He made 36 appearances for the club before joining the Olympic team where he made four appearances.

Soler’s performance at the Olympics has piqued the interest of several top clubs including Liverpool, who are looking to reinforce their left-back position this summer.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool have requested information on the left-back to make him a long-term successor to first-choice left-back and club vice-captain, Andrew Robertson.

Soler is valued at around £11m according to the report, and it remains to be seen if the Reds will take up the opportunity to sign the defensive gem considering the possible departure of Kostas Tsimikas and the urgent need for an understudy to Robertson.

Soler to Liverpool

Liverpool are renowned for usurping some of the best-hidden gems with bargain fees where they end up becoming world-class players at the club.

A typical example is Robertson who was signed for less than £5 in 2017 from Championship side, Hull City. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Anfield so far, winning every possible title on the domestic and European front.

He is gradually tilting towards the prime of his career and injuries are beginning to scupper his consistency.

Liverpool are now working towards finding a worthy replacement and Soler has been viewed as a likely candidate to take over the role from Robertson in future.

The teenager has a high ceiling of potential, and his outstanding qualities were evident during the Olympics where he impressed before suffering elimination to France at the quarter-finals.

Soler for £11m could prove to be a good value for money, and the youngster could be a long-term starter for the club in future if he joins this summer.