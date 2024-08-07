Tottenham Hotspur open talks to sign Jonathan David from Lille

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to sign a striker this summer after failing to do so since Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich last year. Ange Postecoglou has been short of several goals in a season due to the Kane’s departure and needs a potent replacement in his hunt for a top four spot in the Premier League.

According to Give Me Sport (citing Caught Offside), they have ‘opened talks’ for Jonathan David’s signing from Lille while there are ongoing negotiations for Dominic Solanke.

Solanke’s name has been mooted after he scored 19 goals in the English top-flight last season but a £59.6 million release clause could deter Spurs’ pursuit, as per GMS, with David identified as a cheaper option.

The report adds that the Canadian international was close to signing for West Ham earlier this summer but his move to London Stadium collapsed due to his agent asking for £10 million.

However, the fact that the Hammers were ready to sign him up for just £30 million is reason enough for Tottenham to be optimistic about getting a deal over the line even if they were to give into his representative’s demands.

David would be a great long-term option for Spurs

Jonathan David scored 26 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions last season for Lille and has produced better numbers than Solanke. The Lille star will also be significantly cheaper than the Englishman.

He has yet to reach the best years of his career but the returns David has had for much of 2023/24 make him a good long-term solution for Spurs and an able replacement for Harry Kane.

At six feet tall, David is a physically adept attacker in the box and as a result, he should have no problems in settling into the Premier League despite never playing in England before.

He is also an immaculate playmaker and if he builds a good chemistry with the likes of Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski, the American-born forward can certainly better his assists tally from last season.

Lille’s strong negotiation skills, which forced Manchester United to pay through their nose for Leny Yoro, could be the only difference between David and signing as a reasonably priced option for Spurs.