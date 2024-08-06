Tottenham more likely to sign Ivan Toney this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly more likely to sign Brentford star Ivan Toney over Dominic Solanke this summer, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Lilywhites are said to be keen on signing a new striker in this window to reinforce the frontline. A few names have been linked with a move to Spurs over the last few weeks but Solanke started to emerge as the primary option.

It has even been reported that Tottenham have opened talks to purchase him but the player has a £65m release clause in his current contract and the Cherries don’t want to let their star man leave unless his potential suitors activate the clause.

Now, speaking on Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Jones has reported that it is highly unlikely that Spurs would be able to spend that much money to sign him unless they raise funds by selling Richarlison.

So, the journalist says that it is more realistic that the Lilywhites will sign Toney this summer as he is available for an affordable price.

Toney to Tottenham

Jones said:

“He’s (Solanke) too expensive, he’s £65m, if Richarlison leaves Tottenham then maybe, but without that I don’t see how it’s plausible, I’d say Ivan Toney is much more realistic.”

It has been suggested that Brentford would be open to cashing in on Toney this summer if they receive an offer of around £40m. He has entered the final year of his current contract and doesn’t want to renew to take the next step in his career.

Toney has showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League over the last few years, therefore he would be an excellent acquisition for the North London club if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Toney before the end of this window.

After finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, Ange Postecoglou made it clear that he wanted to reinforce the squad this summer to construct a squad that can challenge for big prizes in future.

So, it was thought that Spurs would remain busy in this window but they have so far made only one signing with the new season less than two weeks away. Therefore, it remains to be seen what Postecoglou’s side eventually decide to do to bolster the squad between now and the end of this window.