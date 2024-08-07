Tottenham plot double swoop to sign Toney & Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering signing Brentford star Ivan Toney and AFC Bournemouth ace Dominic Solanke this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

The Lilywhites are said to be planning to reinforce their frontline before the end of this window. After letting Harry Kane join Bayern Munich last summer, Ange Postecoglou didn’t sign anyone to replace him.

The Australian boss opted to keep faith in Son Heung-Min and Richarlison to fill the Englishman’s void last term. But, the South Korean looked more comfortable playing on the flanks, while Richarlison struggled with injury problems.

Now, it appears Spurs are planning to purchase two high-profile strikers with Toney and Solanke on their wish-list. According to the report by TEAMtalk, Tottenham are looking to step up their efforts to sign the duo and they could submit formal offers over the coming weeks.

Toney & Solanke to Tottenham

However, it won’t be straightforward for the North London club to get both deals done as it has been reported that Bournemouth don’t want to let Solanke leave the club. So, Spurs will have to trigger his £65m release clause to secure his signature before the end of this window.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Tottenham have opened talks with the Cherries over this deal and are pushing hard with Solanke open to joining Postecoglou’s side.

On the other hand, it would be easier for Spurs to sign Toney as he has entered the final year of his current contract and Brentford are said to be open to cashing in on him to avoid losing him for free next year.

The Bees are reportedly ready to accept a fee of around £40m for the Englishman. So, Tottenham will have to splash a combined £105m fee to sign the duo.

Although Toney was sidelined for the first half of last season due to suspension issues having been found guilty of breaching the betting rules, he showcased his goal-scoring abilities in the Premier League in the previous campaigns.

On the other hand, Solanke also displayed his qualities in the English top-flight last season, scoring 19 goals and registering three assists.

So, securing the signature of both Toney and Solanke would be excellent for Tottenham if they manage to do that. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually sign them before the end of this window.