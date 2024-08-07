Man Utd hold talks to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong this summer, as per Manchester World.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Red Devils are said to be keen on strengthening several areas of the squad in this transfer window to turn their fortune around next season.

They have already purchased Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, but have also been heavily linked with Bayern Munich duo Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

However, it has been suggested that Man Utd are also keen on reinforcing the engine room and initially identified Manuel Ugarte as the primary option.

They even agreed on personal terms with the Uruguayan but having failed to find an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over the transfer fee, the Red Devils have now decided to shift their focus to alternative options.

De Jong to Man Utd

Now, according to the report by Manchester World, United have expressed their interest in De Jong and have already held talks to enquire about the details of purchasing him.

The report further claims that Man Utd are ready to push forward with a deal to sign the Dutchman if Barcelona agree to let their star man leave for a fee of around £30m-£40m.

Erik ten Hag tried to purchase his compatriot when he joined as the new United manager a couple of years ago, but the Old Trafford club eventually failed to persuade him to join.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Ten Hag’s side can finally manage to secure his signature in this transfer window to reinforce their midfield department.

De Jong is a technically gifted player and is the perfect option to play in Ten Hag’s system. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him.

However, the record Premier League champions reportedly also have other options on their wish-list with Youssouf Fofana, Sander Berge and Richard Rios being among them.

Therefore, it remains to be seen who Man Utd eventually opt to sign to strengthen the engine room before the end of this transfer window.