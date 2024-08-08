Tottenham plot swoop for AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed their interest in signing AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia this summer, according to Spanish outlet, Fichajes.

The 26-year-old is on a goalscoring rampage in the ongoing UEFA Conference League qualifiers, netting five goals in three matches so far. He was also in prolific form for AEK last season, recording 18 goal contributions across all competitions for Dikéfalos.

Having recorded double figures in goals for the past two seasons, Fichajes reports that Spurs’ interest in the Trinidad and Tobago international is no coincidence. The North London club believes the centre-forward possesses immense potential to succeed in the Premier League.

The report adds that Tottenham fans are already excited about the prospect of Garcia’s arrival at the club and are in high hopes to see the forward contribute to Spurs’ success over the coming years.

Garcia’s contract with the 13-time Greek champions will run until 2028 and the South American’s €13m (£11m) valuation by Transfermarkt should be a bargain for the Londoners.

Spurs eye prolific forward

Former captain and club record goal scorer, Harry Kane left the club last summer to join Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

Newly appointed captain, Son Heung-Min took up a large chunk of the goalscoring and creative burden, scoring 17 goals and providing 10 assists.

Richarlison, despite early signs of promises, didn’t quite live up to expectations last season, scoring only 12 goals across all competitions.

The attacking trio of Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner was only able to produce 15 goals across all competitions for Spurs.

The lack of prolific goalscorers has seen Tottenham linked with a host of centre-forwards since the summer transfer window opened.

One of the options Ange Postecoglou’s side is considering is Garcia, who has shown remarkable scoring prowess in domestic and European competitions.

His double figures goalscoring consistency over the past three seasons is no mean feat. He is already beating the allegations of scoring in an uncompetitive Greek League by showing his ability in Europe where he has netted five goals so far in qualifying matches.

Considering his qualities and the prospect of becoming even better under Postecoglou’s guidance, £11m should be a steal if Spurs successfully sign him this summer.