Tottenham showing ‘concrete interest’ in signing Ivan Toney

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing a ‘concrete interest’ in signing Brentford star Ivan Toney this summer, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Lilywhites are said to be looking to sign a new striker before the end of this window and have reportedly identified AFC Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke as the primary option.

However, the Cherries are desperate to keep hold of their star man and won’t allow his departure unless his £65m release clause is triggered by his potential suitors such as Spurs.

Now, writing on X, Jacobs has reported that Tottenham haven’t been able to make any breakthrough in the deal to sign Solanke and they may not opt to push forward to secure his signature.

So, the journalist says Spurs have shifted focus to alternative options and are now showing a ‘concrete interest’ in Toney.

Toney to Tottenham

Jacobs said:

“Understand Spurs now have a concrete interest in Ivan Toney. New striker a key priority. No bid or movement of note yet on Dominic Solanke.”

Toney has entered the final 12 months of his current contract and reportedly doesn’t want to extend it to take the next step in his career. So, Brentford are open to cashing in on him and are asking around £40m.

The 28-year-old is an experienced campaigner and has already showcased his goal-scoring abilities in the Premier League in recent years. He is quick, strong, good in the air and excellent in finishing off his chances. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing him before the end of this window.

Tottenham have signed Archie Gray from Leeds United so far in this window with the new season less than nine days away.

Spurs finished fifth in the Premier League last term and Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to improve on that next season. Therefore, it remains to be seen how many new signings the Lilywhites’ hierarchy eventually make to help the Australian boss achieve all of the objectives next campaign.