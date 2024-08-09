Tottenham reach agreement to sign Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly reached an agreement with AFC Bournemouth over a deal to sign Dominic Solanke this summer, as per the BBC.

The Lilywhites have prioritised strengthening their attacking department by signing a new striker in this transfer window. They were linked with a few names but the Englishman has recently emerged as the primary option.

It has recently been reported that Spurs opened talks with the Cherries to purchase the 26-year-old after getting the green light from the player. However, it initially looked like securing his signature would be difficult as Bournemouth didn’t want to let him leave.

However, David Ornstein earlier reported that Bournemouth have now decided to soften their stance and have agreed to sell their star man to Tottenham.

Now, the journalist states that Tottenham have reached an agreement with the Cherries to sign Solanke for a fee of around £65m. The player will now undergo medical today and tomorrow before signing a six-year contract.

This is going to be the Cherries’ record departure and will break Nathan Ake’s £40m move to Manchester City – which occurred back in 2020.

Solanke to Tottenham

After selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, Tottenham didn’t purchase anyone to replace the Englishman. But, they are now finally going to do that by signing Solanke.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a career-best campaign in the Premier League last season, scoring 19 goals and registering three assists in 38 appearances.

So, it appears having been impressed by his displays last campaign, the North London club have decided to make a swoop to sign him to bolster the attack.

The Englishman is a natural centre-forward. He is quick, strong, excellent in the air, possesses the ability to hold-up the play, is efficient in finishing off his chances, can link-up the play and also works hard without possession.

So, he possesses the necessary attributes to perform at the highest level, therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham to strengthen the attack.

Meanwhile, Spurs are on the verge of selling Emerson to AC Milan and it remains to be seen whether they opt to sign a new right-back to replace the Brazilian.