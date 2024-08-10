Man Utd ‘reach agreement’ to sign Bayern Munich duo Mattijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui

Manchester United have ‘reached an agreement’ with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Matthijs de Ligt, as per David Ornstein.

Over the past month, the Netherlands international has been the subject of increasing interest from the Red Devils – who are looking to reinforce their backline this summer.

It appears United have acquired their key target with Ornstein of the Athletic reporting that the Red Devils have reached an agreement to sign de Ligt in a deal worth €45m (£38m) plus €5m (£4m) in add-ons.

The 24-year-old will now head to Old Trafford to undergo his medical after which he will sign a five-year contract with an option of another year, as per Ornstein.

In a separate deal, the football transfer expert adds that Bayern have accepted Man United’s €15m (£12m) plus €5m (£4m) in add-ons offer for the transfer of Moroccan right-back, Noussair Mazraoui.

The move for Mazraoui has cleared the way for the departure of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham United in a £15m deal, he will undergo a medical on Sunday or Monday, according to the report.

United complete double swoop

United have reacted aggressively in the transfer market as they look to respond to their disappointing campaign where their defence was shambolic.

The Red Devils have already completed the signing of French teen, Leny Yoro, who is unfortunately sidelined for two months with an injury he sustained in preseason.

The addition of de Ligt will not just add depth to their backline, but could see United return to their favoured transitional, possession-based football – that was very successful in Erik ten Hag’s early days.

Ten Hag is already familiar with de Ligt and playing beside Lisandro Martinez with Andre Onana behind could see the club replicate the success achieved under Ten Hag with the trio at Ajax.

On the other hand, Mazraoui will offer United the attacking fluidity they’ve missed. Diogo Dalot was the only contributor in attack among United’s full-backs and adding Mazraoui could see the Portuguese move to left full-back.

With their defence being reinforced, Manchester United’s faithful are hopeful to see an improvement from their team’s leaky defence last campaign.