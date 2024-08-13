Tottenham eye move to sign Jonathan David after Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering signing LOSC Lille star Jonathan David despite having already signed Dominic Solanke this summer, as per a recent report.

After cashing in on Harry Kane last summer, the Lilywhites didn’t sign anyone to replace him. However, they have now finally purchased the AFC Bournemouth star after being impressed by his impressive performances in the Premier League last term.

Citing Football Insider as the main source, GiveMeSport has reported that with Richarlison’s future currently uncertain at the North London club, Spurs are exploring the possibility of signing a new striker as a potential replacement for him with David on their wish-list.

The report further claims that with the Canadian already entering the final year of his current contract, Lille are open to selling him to recoup some transfer fee and are prepared to accept around £25m.

It has been suggested that Manchester United are also interested in him but having already purchased Joshua Zirkzee, they are unlikely to make a swoop for him.

David to Tottenham

In addition, Chelsea and West Ham United are also considering purchasing him but after securing Niklas Fullkrug’s signature, the Hammers might opt not to push forward with this deal. Therefore, Tottenham will have to beat their city rivals Chelsea to sign their key forward target in this transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been displaying productive performances in the French top-flight over the last few years, scoring 19 goals and registering four assists in 34 league appearances last season.

So, David could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham to deputise Solanke if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually decide to make a concrete approach to sign him before the end of this window.

Meanwhile, after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, Postecoglou will be desperate to improve on that next season. Spurs have already handed Archie Gray alongside Solanke as the new signing to help the Australian boss achieve success next season.

Tottenham will commence their Premier League campaign when they face off against newly promoted side Leicester City next Monday before taking on Everton later this month.