Manchester United remain interested in signing PSG’s Manuel Ugarte

Having signed a number of defenders as well as a forward this summer, Manchester United are expected to scout for midfielders in the transfer market before the window shuts at the end of August.

Give Me Sport has reported that they are ‘prepared to reignite’ their interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte this summer after initially backing out of the race to sign him.

The Ligue 1 side were firm in their demands of £51 million for his sale. United were put off by the fee and consequently, walked away from the deal earlier this month.

However, with PSG keen on Jadon Sancho, GMS has reported that the Red Devils are hoping they can strike a compromise with Ugarte heading to Old Trafford at a slightly lower price.

Man United’s interest in the Uruguayan has been described as ‘more eager’ than PSG’s interest in signing Sancho but the report adds that the midfielder will be allowed to depart the Parc des Princes this month at the right price.

Manchester United are also exploring if they can sign Sofyan Amrabat permanently with the player making no secret of his desire to join the Premier League giants for good.

Ugarte must be the focus but United need to sell first

Manchester United should firmly set their sights on Manuel Ugarte, who is still only 23 and can be a long-term addition next to Kobbie Mainoo in the engine room.

But given that they have spent lavishly throughout the summer, they will need to sell players first before any new acquisition can be made in the transfer window.

Amrabat was a good stopgap while on loan last season but he has not done enough to be signed on a permanent basis. Ugarte also has experience playing in the Champions League with PSG and Sporting Lisbon which would hold him in good stead as United look to fulfil their European Cup ambitions.

The Uruguayan international’s ability on the ball makes him a far better option that Amrabat. Thus, he promises to be a better signing for United and Erik ten Hag’s system in particular.

However, only time will tell if the Red Devils can agree a deal for Ugarte or are forced to count on their existing options in midfield for yet one more season.