West Ham plot audacious Carlos Soler signing from Paris Saint-Germain

West Ham could very well be the surprise package of the 2024/25 Premier League after an ambitious and relentless run in the transfer window.

They have signed the likes of Aaron Wan-Bisssaka, Jean-Clair Todibo and Niclas Fullkrug amongst others and are not done yet in the market.

Give Me Sport (citing ExWHUEmployee) claims that Paris Saint-Germain’s Coler Soler is ‘among the targets’ for Julen Lopetegui as he continues his ambitious rebuild.

A midfielder’s signing at the London Stadium is very much on the cards, which would subsequently take the number of acquisitions West Ham have made in the ongoing transfer window to nine.

Soler is among the secondary options at PSG, the report adds, and it is possible that he departs the French capital before the end of this month for regular minutes elsewhere.

GMS adds that Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are also keen though it looks like West Ham have some sort of Midas touch which has seen them sign every player they’ve desired this summer.

Soler would be a great signing for West Ham

West Ham could do with the signing of Carlos Soler as they require a versatile midfielder in the engine room. At 27, the player is a good medium-term option and can also be available for a reasonable fee.

He is valued at only £17 million on Transfermarkt, though a deal could be done for cheaper if PSG boss Luis Enrique is prepared to let go of his compatriot easily before Deadline Day.

Soler was one of the best midfielders in La Liga before he joined PSG. He can play anywhere in the middle of the park but a deep-lying role suits him best.

The box-to-box star is also a good set-piece taker. His short passing in the pockets along with the ability to position himself well makes him a really good option when playing with the ball.

Alternatively, Soler is physically tough as well and proves difficult to beat for the opposition.

Under Julen Lopetegui’s possession-based system, the player would thrive and there is every reason to believe he would be a success at West Ham despite a turbulent career in Paris.