West Ham season preview: Aims for the season, transfers so far, style of play & more

West Ham United are gearing up for the 2024-25 season where fans are expecting to see a rejuvenation in performance from their disappointing campaign last season.

Supporters have wanted a more daring head coach that aligns with the club's ambition to play exciting, attacking football – which was less visible under David Moyes.

West Ham frequently waited until the last minute to step up, often narrowly avoiding relegation. However, the last three seasons brought a slight change at the club as the 61-year-old led the Hammers to an unforgettable European journey.

They advanced to the semi-finals of the Europa League during the 2021-22 season before making their first European final in 47 years with a UEFA Conference League victory over Fiorentina in Prague.

Although their European title was a significant accomplishment, concerns arose about the team’s pragmatic approach. West Ham frequently sat back, striking their opponents with rapid counter-attacks led by Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus.

This strategy, though effective, contrasted with the evolving and expansive tactical trends in football, leaving Hammers fans feeling they were missing out on a more advanced, fluid, and dominant style of play.

Last season, they won exactly as many Premier League matches as they lost (14), finishing in a respectable, though slightly underwhelming 9th position.

Two victories from their final 10 Premier League games dashed their hopes of reclaiming a European qualifying spot, with Manchester United securing those positions instead.

Then came the appointment of Julen Lopetegui to uplift the club’s fortunes, particularly in terms of style of play, while also aiming for another European triumph.

With Moyes departing after his successful tenure at the London Stadium, and Lopetegui’s fresh ideas coming in, a new era has dawned in east London.

The Spaniard is days away from the season opener against Aston Villa as the Hammers’ manager, and will be hoping to start the season on a high note.

However, concerns have grown over the team’s preseason performances where their only victory in five matches came against National League side, Dag & Red.

Although they won in a penalty shootout against Celts Vigo in their final preseason game, Lopetegui’s side gave up their lead in regulation time to draw 2-2.

Another 2-2 draw against Hungarian side, Ferencváros before 3-1 losses to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace soon followed.

The results may not be flattering, but their knack for scoring goals in all their matches is a sign of great things to come.

Aims for the season

Securing a European spot is undoubtedly Lopetegui’s objective, and with the talent within West Ham’s squad, there’s no reason they can’t achieve it.

However, the main aim is to introduce a more entertaining and progressive style of play at the London Stadium. The mission isn’t just about reaching Europe—it’s about doing so with flair.

With a strong squad, Hammers fans anticipate that Lopetegui will better their final standing from last season, aiming for a modest rise to eighth place.

The absence of playing any Tuesday or Thursday European fixture would give them more rest time. With Lopetegui entering his first full season as a Premier League manager, it is expected that the 57-year-old will showcase his best tactical acumen to ensure West Ham improves from last season.

Style of play

Using a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation, Lopetegui’s teams rely on slow possession play, designed to suffocate opponents. His approach provides attacking fluidity and defensive solidity but in a different way from Moyes.

However, this style results in fewer goals conceded—and fewer goals scored. Lopetegui’s Real Madrid and Sevilla teams netted 181 goals in 131 matches, averaging 1.38 goals per match, while Moyes’s West Ham scored 248 goals in 169 Premier League games during his second tenure, with a higher average of 1.47 goals per match.

The 57-year-old is a tactically adaptable manager who frequently adjusts his formations. He often employs a 4-2-3-1, 4-1-4-1, 4-3-3, or 4-4-2 setup, as seen during his time at Wolves. These formation changes are generally driven more by his players’ strengths than by the opposition.

One major point of excitement for Hammers supporters is the anticipated shift from the pragmatic system they’re accustomed to, towards a more offensive, highly technical style of play.

During his three-year tenure at Sevilla, his team averaged 58% ball possession, ranking just behind Barcelona and Real Madrid.

While his attacking approach is well-crafted, the defensive aspect of his teams is equally remarkable. From the 2019-20 to 2021-22 seasons, data from Opta revealed that Sevilla under Lopetegui kept 73 clean sheets in 160 matches across all competitions.

A key aspect of his team’s approach was their relentless creation of goalscoring opportunities from open-play crosses. According to Opta, Sevilla consistently ranked no lower than sixth in La Liga for crosses, often reaching up to 679 crosses in a season.

West Ham are already familiar with this strategy, having been a significant threat from set pieces. However, generating such opportunities from open play has been less common for them which is where Lopetegui thrives.

Transfers so far

West Ham are the most ambitious team in the transfer window so far and they’ve already completed some bold moves to reinforce their squad this summer.

The 2023-24 EFL Championship player of the season, Crysencio Summerville has been signed from Leeds United to bolster their attack next season.

The Netherlands international joins the Hammers in a £25m deal plus add-ons and will hope to replicate his form last season where he scored 19 goals and provided 9 assists.

West Ham have also reunited Lopetegui with his former captain at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Max Kilman in a £40m deal and a seven-year contract.

The Hammers technical team showcased an outstanding replication of player profiling by making a £27m swoop for Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund.

The 31-year-old perfectly fits Lopetegui’s playing style and would offer an even more goal threat Youssef En-Nesyri replicated during the Spanish manager’s spell at Sevilla.

Brazilian gem, Luis Guilherme joined from Palmeiras and is expected to be an important squad player next season.

Guido Rodriguez and Wes Foderingham joined on free transfers from Real Betis and Sheffield United respectively.

The 2023 UEFA Conference League showcased more proactiveness in the transfer window by overtaking Juventus to complete a hijack for highly-rated centre-back, Jean-Clair Todibo on loan with a buy obligation from the French side, Nice.

The Hammers have also completed the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United to further strengthen their backline.

With impactful transfers being made, West Ham fans are optimistic about a positive campaign next season will the squad will be fighting for a European spot.

Players to look out for

Edson Alvarez

Alvarez had a solid debut season in the Premier League after completing a transfer from Eredivisie side, Ajax.

Alvarez was the second-highest tackler for West Ham last season, with 80 tackles, trailing Emerson Palmieri, who had 106. However, their per 90-minute averages were quite close, with Alvarez averaging 3.02 tackles per 90 compared to Emerson’s 3.04 according to a stat from Squawka.

The Mexican will hope to be Lopetegui’s midfield destroyer next season, similar to Fernando’s role for Monaco while the Spaniard was managing the club.

James Ward-Prowse

The 29-year-old stands out as one of the Premier League’s most creative players, excelling both from set pieces and in open play.

He generated 43 chances from set pieces last season, more than any other Premier League player. Six of his seven assists also came from set plays, marking another high in the league.

Ward-Prowse handles all of West Ham’s set pieces, delivering 120 corners—nearly 90 more than any other West Ham player.

The 11-cap England international will play a pivotal role in Lopetegui’s system next season and will make the Hammers the constant threat they’ve always been on set pieces.

Jarrod Bowen

The England international was directly involved in 22 goals across 34 Premier League appearances last season, benefiting from playing in a more central role. He was West Ham’s leading scorer with 16 goals, surpassing all other players in direct goal involvement.

Out of his 16 goals, 14 came from open play, with only Erling Haaland (18), Phil Foden, and Ollie Watkins scoring more goals from open play in the Premier League with 16.

Lopetegui is spoilt for choice in attack and will hope to utilize Bowen to increase West Ham’s 62 Premier League goal tally last season.