Tottenham tipped to sign Chelsea man Conor Gallagher

Former defender Alan Hutton has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign Chelsea star Conor Gallagher before the end of this window.

It was initially looked like the Lilywhites were looking to bolster the midfield department by signing the Chelsea star as he was heavily linked with a move to Spurs. However, they didn’t formalise their interest in him and instead, decided to sign Archie Gray from Leeds United in a £40m deal.

Meanwhile, Gallagher was on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid but the deal is now at risk of collapsing. Speaking on Football Insider, Hutton has said that Tottenham will be keeping a close eye on the midfielder’s situation with Chelsea open to letting him leave and they could look to sign him before the deadline if his move to Los Rojiblancos eventually doesn’t happen.

The ex-defender further claims that Gallagher will definitely start for Spurs if he joins and he would be able to replace Piere-Emile Hojbejrg – who has joined Olympique de Marseille.

Gallagher to Tottenham

He said:

“It’s one I think they’ll be monitoring. I think Gallagher comes into that team and he probably does start. Bissouma, I wasn’t so sure about him last season, in flashes he did really well and we’ve seen that he is capable but can they get someone in there that offers a little bit more? “Hojbjerg has left so there is an option to try and bring somebody in. I’m pretty sure they’ll be monitoring it and seeing how this is going to play out over the next couple of weeks. By all accounts, Gallagher might not be in Chelsea’s plans moving forward so there might be a deal to be had and that’s something I think Daniel Levy would like.”

Atletico Madrid agreed on a £34m deal with Chelsea to sign Gallagher so Spurs can manage to purchase him for a reasonable price if they make a concrete approach over the coming days.

Gallagher is an energetic midfielder and could be an ideal option to play in Ange Postecoglou’s high-pressing system. Therefore, he could be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.