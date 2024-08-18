Everton express interest in signing AS Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove

Everton have set their sights on AS Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove as Sean Dyche looks to reinforce his midfield options this summer, as per Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Toffees have made some additions to their squad this summer and have already signed Tim Ireogbunam and Jesper Lindstrom to provide cover in midfield.

But Dyche still wants to further strengthen his options in the middle of the park before the window shuts and it appears he’s identified Bove as the man he wants.

According to Di Marzio, Everton are showing a keen interest in signing the Italian u21 international and they could make a move for the 21-year-old before the end of the month.

Having played 31 matches in Serie A and 45 accumulatively across all competitions for the Giallorossi, Bove could still be an important player for Daniele De Rossi this season and it is unclear if Roma will sanction a sale for one of their key players.

Bove’s contract at the Stadio Olimpico will run until 2028 and is currently valued at €18m (£15m) by Transfermarkt.

Sean Dyche’s archetypal player

Bove can be best described as a roaming playmaker with a strong ability to win back possession.

After the first 24 matches in Serie A last season, a statistic from Fbref showed that the Italian midfielder led his team in counter-pressing actions. He also ranked third in tackles won and fourth in fouls earned and his tackle success rate places him in the top percentile of midfielders while still maintaining a passing accuracy of 83.7 percent.

His tenacity in pressing and tackling makes him a perfect fit for Dyche’s system while his creativity in the attacking third of the pitch showcases his versatility – which would be a vital asset to the Toffees.

Signing a player of Bove’s qualities would add a much-needed firepower to Dyche’s midfield. The 21-year-old excels in the attacking and defensive sphere and would be a transitional threat for Everton against opposing teams if he joins this summer.

Everton kicked off their 2024-25 Premier League campaign on a losing note at home to Brighton and Hove Albion and will hope to recover from their 3-0 defeat when they travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday 24th.