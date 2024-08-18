Man Utd plot surprise swoop to hijack Liverpool’s move for Giorgi Mamardashvili

Manchester United are plotting a surprise swoop to hijack Liverpool’s move for Valencia’s goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, as per the Mirror.

The 23-year-old has been closely linked to Liverpool in recent weeks and has already reportedly accepted personal terms to join the Reds. Liverpool are close to agreeing a deal with Valencia after submitting various offers, according to the report.

However, the Mirror adds that United are now hoping to hijack Liverpool’s proposed deal for the 6ft 6in goalkeeper — who is also open to a switch to Old Trafford.

While no agreement is in place as yet, United have been long-standing admirers of Mamardashvili and a deal could ‘develop’ for the Georgian shot-stopper having opened talks to sign him in the past two weeks.

However, having spent over £150m so far this summer, the Mirror reports that any deal for the goalkeeper hinges on the sale of other players to be in tandem with the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and Jadon Sancho has been earmarked as an option for a departure.

With three years left on his contract with Valencia, the Mirror adds that the Laliga club are demanding £34m for the shot-stopper. Liverpool are yet to meet that valuation but it remains to be seen whether Man Utd will be more inclined to pay Valencia’s asking price.

United plot Mamardashvili hijack

The 23-year-old has been one of the standout goalkeepers in Laliga since arriving at the Mestalla from Georgian side, Dinamo Tbilisi in 2021.

He had another remarkable season in Laliga last season where he featured in 37 matches before another outstanding showing for his country at the Euros.

It’s no surprise top clubs like Liverpool and United are courting him with his qualities befitting of a top club.

Recent reports suggest Liverpool are leading the race to sign the young goalkeeper having already advanced in talks in the past month. The Merseysiders plan to loan Mamardashvili out for at least a year with a view to him being a long-term replacement for Alisson Becker.

It will be interesting to see what Man Utd’s plans are for the shot-stopper if they win the race for his signature as Andre Onana is currently the established no.1 at Old Trafford.