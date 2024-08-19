Tottenham keen on signing Chelsea star Conor Gallagher

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea star Conor Gallagher before the end of this transfer window, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites have signed Archie Gray and Dominic Solanke so far this window but it has been reported that they could add a few more new faces before the deadline.

Midfield is an area where Spurs are looking to add more reinforcements after letting Oliver Skipp leave the club. According to the report by Football Insider, Ange Postecoglou’s side are interested in Gallagher and they ‘would love’ to secure his signature.

The report further claims that Tottenham are keeping a close eye on the midfielder’s current situation before making any potential swoop over the coming days.

Spurs were heavily linked with a move for him earlier this summer but they never made a concrete approach. Instead, Atletico Madrid came very close to hiring him after agreeing on a £34m deal with the Blues.

Gallagher to Tottenham

The player even underwent medical in Madrid to finalise the deal. However, a deal eventually fell through after Chelsea couldn’t agree on a deal to sign Samu Omorodion.

Chelsea remain keen on selling the Englishman and Atletico also want him but they can’t afford to sign him unless they sell one of their stars so Enzo Maresca’s side are currently in discussion with Los Rojiblancos to sign Joao Felix.

The report says that apart from Gallagher, Spurs also have other options on their wish list to bolster the midfield with Manuel Locatelli being one of them.

Gallagher is an energetic midfielder and possesses the necessary attributes to play in Postecoglou’s high-pressing system. He works extremely hard without possession and can chip in with some important goals. So, the 24-year-old would be a good acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature.

After finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, Postecoglou will be hoping to improve on that and additionally will be looking to help Tottenham win one of the cup competitions to finally overcome their trophy drought this campaign.