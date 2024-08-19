Man Utd launch bid to sign Burnley star Sander Berge

Manchester United have reportedly launched a formal proposal to sign Burnley star Sander Berge late in this window, as per the Daily Mail.

After strengthening the frontline by signing Joshua Zirkzee, the Red Devils have purchased Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui to revamp the defensive department. However, Yoro has sustained a serious injury and has been ruled out for the next few months.

Erik ten Hag’s side are now said to be planning to sign a new midfielder before the end of this window with Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte widely being suggested as the primary target.

However, Les Parisiens reportedly want a fee of around £51m to sell him and United have no intention of signing him by matching the valuation. So, Man Utd have been exploring alternative options and have identified Berge as a serious option.

According to the report by the Daily Mail, Ten Hag’s side have already ‘made an offer’ to sign the Norwegian but their proposal has fallen short of Burnley’s £30m asking price.

Berge to Man Utd

The report says that Man Utd are still favouring a deal to sign Ugarte and are currently hoping that Les Parisiens will reduce their asking price.

Ugarte is reportedly keen on moving to Old Trafford and is pushing to make the deal happen. PSG are also open to letting the South American leave and he was even kept out of their squad for the first Ligue 1 game.

On the other hand, Berge wasn’t involved in the opening two Championship fixtures for Burnley and it has been said that the reason behind his absence is that he has a minor injury problem.

Berge is a talented player and could be an excellent bargain acquisition for Man Utd if they purchase him. Although he wouldn’t be the most exciting signing, he possesses the necessary attributes to help Ten Hag implement his style at Old Trafford.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see who the record Premier League champions eventually manage to sign before the end of this transfer window to reinforce the engine room.