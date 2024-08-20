West Ham ‘in talks’ to sign Carlos Soler before deadline

West Ham United are reportedly ‘in talks’ with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal to sign Carlos Soler before next week’s deadline, as per the Standard.

After dismissing David Moyes, the Hammers have decided to appoint Julen Lopetegui as their new manager. The Spaniard has been backed heavily this summer as he has already been allowed to sign eight new players to overhaul the squad in order to implement his style of football.

The former Real Madrid boss prioritised strengthening the backline and has purchased Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo. Additionally, the attack has been bolstered by signing Niklas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme and Crysencio Summerville.

However, in midfield, only Guido Rodriguez has been hired and now it seems Lopetegui is looking to add more firepower in this position with the Soler now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by the Standard, West Ham are ‘in talks’ with Les Parisiens to sign the Spaniard and they are looking to secure his signature on a loan deal with the possibility of making the move permanent next summer.

Soler to West Ham

The 27-year-old, valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt, still has three years left in his current contract so PSG are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave the club.

After moving to Parc des Princes from Valencia back in 2022, Soler has found it difficult to secure his signature in the French giants’ starting eleven over the last couple of years.

He was in the PSG squad for their opening Ligue 1 fixture against Le Havre last weekend. But, he remained an unused substitute in this encounter.

So, Soler could be tempted to move away from Luis Enrique’s side to play regularly at this stage of his career. Therefore, the East London club could manage to persuade him to join the club this summer.

The Spain international is a technically gifted player and could be an ideal option to play in Lopetegui’s possession-based style of football. Therefore, Soler would be an excellent acquisition for West Ham should they eventually manage to secure his signature before the end of this window.