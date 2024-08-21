Everton agree deal to re-sign goalkeeper Asmir Begovic

Everton have agreed on a deal to sign former Chelsea and Bournemouth goalkeeper, Asmir Begović on free transfer this season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 37-year-old veteran goalkeeper has made 256 appearances in the Premier League across stints with Stoke City, Chelsea, Bournemouth and Everton – where he made ten appearances across two seasons for the Toffees.

According to Romano, the Merseyside club have agreed to a one-year deal with the free agent that will run until the summer of 2025.

Medical tests have already been booked to be completed within the next 24-48 hours, according to Romano.

His signing would add experience in the goalkeeping department alongside Jordan Pickford and Joao Virginia following the departure of Andy Lonergan during the summer.

Begovic will be Everton’s fourth signing this summer so far and is expected to be back up to first-choice goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford. It is unclear who will be preferred in cup fixtures but Joao Virginia and Begovic will tussle for a second place in the pecking order.

Experienced backup

Begovic is one of English football’s veterans with a career that spans from his days as a teenager at Portsmouth in 2005 down to his breakthrough campaign with Stoke City where he caught the eye of numerous clubs.

A member of the famous Portsmouth’s 2008 FA Cup winners, a Premier Champion with Chelsea in the 2016-17 season, an Azerbaijan Premier League champion with Qarabağ FK in the 2019-20 season, and a two-time Bosnia and Herzegovina played of the season — Begovic will be joining Everton with a well of goalkeeping and leadership experience.

The Bosnian shot-stopper is also part of just six goalkeepers in Premier League history to score a goal after his 95.7-yard strike against Southampton in 2013 found the back of the net after only 13.64 seconds — the eleventh-fastest goal in the Premier League.

Whether on the bench or as a starting goalkeeper, Begović will undoubtedly be one of the most important figures for Sean Dyche – who will count on the 6ft 4in shot-stoppers experience throughout the campaign.