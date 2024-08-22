Tottenham Hotspur set sights on Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on Middlesbrough’s defensive midfielder Hayden Hackney as they prepare a late move this summer, according to TBR Football.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign at the heart of Michael Carrick’s midfield last season, featuring in 28 matches across all competitions. His performances, particularly in the EFL Cup semifinal clash against Chelsea, have caught the eye of several top clubs including Tottenham – who have now indicated interest in the player.

According to TBR Football, the North London club are long-standing admirers of the England u21 international and had their scouts present at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough’s opening two EFL Championship matches against Derby County and Swansea.

However, the Teesside club led by Carrick is resolved to keep hold of the English talent, reiterating to the club’s hierarchy that he does not want to lose any key player this summer, as per the report.

Spurs’ have been searching for a homegrown talent and it appears the North London club have now earmarked Hackney as an option in the number six role.

Homegrown talent

TBR Football adds that Tottenham face stiff competition for the signature of the midfield gem from Premier League rivals including, Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers who have all scouted the Englishman during Boro’s opening Championship matches.

Hackney still has three years on his contract with Middlesbrough with a transfer valuation of €7m (£5m) by Transfermarkt, which is modestly cheap for a player of his qualities – and could prove to be a bargain deal if Spurs complete the transfer.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham have restructured their transfer approach, concentrating not only on bringing in top-tier players for the first team but also on developing and signing promising young talents for the future.

Among their notable signings is Argentina U20 international Alejo Véliz, who was brought in from Rosario Central last summer. The club also acquired 18-year-old centre-back Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers last summer. Additionally, Tottenham have a pre-existing agreement to sign Croatia U17 international Luka Vuskovic from Hajduk Split, who will join the club when he turns 18.

They have also signed 18-year-olds Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray who are now first team players.

Swooping for Hackney would be another masterstroke from the Spurs, who will hope to get the best out of him to become one of the best players in his position.