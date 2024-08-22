Tottenham could sign Jonathan David before deadline

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly sign LOSC Lille star Jonathan David before the end of this transfer window, as per the former defender Alan Hutton.

The Lilywhites have already signed Archie Gray and Dominic Solanke to strengthen the midfield and frontline respectively. Additionally, Lucas Bergvall has also joined the club this summer, although the deal was sealed earlier this year. However, it has been reported that Spurs are still looking to add new reinforcements before next week’s deadline.

Now, speaking on Tottenham News, Hutton says that Tottenham could look to purchase another striker despite already hiring Solanke and may sign David if he is available in a cut-price deal.

The former defender further claims that the Canadian is quick, well-built physically and also likes to run in behind the opposition backline so he has the ability to become a top-class striker and could flourish in the Premier League.

Hutton said:

“There’s definitely ability there, he’s got pace, he loves running in behind, he’s physically well built so he could deal with the Premier League. I think it’s something that if they could get a cut price, then they might look at it and he looks quite versatile, which Ange might like as well. It will be interesting, I think there’s definitely potential there for him.”

David to Tottenham

With Richarlison’s future currently uncertain at the club, signing a new striker to support Solanke would be the right decision and the 24-year-old could be a shrewd acquisition if they purchase him.

David has already showcased his goal-scoring prowess in Ligue 1 over the last few years, scoring 72 goals and registering 11 assists in 147 appearances.

The striker, valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt, has entered the final year of his current contract so Lille could be desperate to cash in on him over the coming days to avoid losing him for free next summer.

Therefore, Spurs can manage to secure his signature should they make a concrete approach. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually look to sign the Canadian international to bolster the attacking department before the end of this window.