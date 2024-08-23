Tottenham eyeing late move for Andreas Christensen



According to Spanish outlet Sport, Tottenham Hotspur are exploring the possibility of signing Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen before the transfer deadline.

Christensen has been a key player for the Blaugrana over the past 2 years, but he could secure a new challenge. Sport claim that the Catalan giants are aiming to offload Christensen or Eric Garcia depending on the offers on the table.

Tottenham are reportedly ‘on the prowl’ and they could make an approach for Christensen if he decides to leave. The Dane has repeatedly said that his future is at Barcelona, but his resistance has become less over the past few days.

Christensen knows that he does not have the assurance of a starting role in central defence at Barcelona. He came on as a defensive midfielder in the 2-1 win at Valencia. Barcelona are prepared to accept £21 million for his transfer.

May not happen

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou currently has Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven as his preferred central defensive choices. Radu Dragusin is the immediate back-up in the squad. Ben Davies seems the fourth-choice in the ranks.

If Christensen were to join the club, he would most likely have to accept limited playing time behind Romero and van de Ven. There is a high chance that he could spend most of his time on the bench, barring injuries to the regular duo.

With this in mind, we don’t see a deal happening. Christensen, who previously won the Champions League title with Chelsea, may not want to leave the Blaugrana unless he has the guarantee of a starting role at another European outfit.

The 28-year-old could also turn down a move to Spurs, given their fierce rivalry with his former club Chelsea. Sport claim that Manchester United are also keeping tabs on Christensen, but it could be a similar story under manager Erik ten Hag.

United have six senior centre-backs including new signings Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro (currently injured). Christensen may have to look elsewhere if he decides to part ways with Hansi Flick’s side before the deadline next week.