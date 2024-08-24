Tottenham ready to submit bid to sign Vanderson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to submit a formal offer to sign AS Monaco star Vanderson late in this transfer window, as per the French outlet L’Equipe.

After joining the Ligue 1 side from Gremio back in 2022, the 23-year-old has showcased his qualities in the French top-flight over the last few years. As a result, he has attracted the attention of a few big clubs around Europe.

Manchester United previously linked with a move for him but they have now signed Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich. So, it is unlikely that they will make a move for him anymore.

Now, L’Equipe states that Tottenham are interested in Vanderson and are ready to pay £25m to secure his signature before the end of this transfer window.

Monaco have recently signed Jordan Teze but the report says it doesn’t mean Adolf Hutter’s side are ready to let the South American leave. However, if Spurs eventually submit the £25m offer then the Ligue 1 side would accept it and sell him.

Vanderson to Tottenham

After selling Emerson Royal to AC Milan, Ange Postecoglou currently has Pedro Porro as the only right-back option. Although Djed Spence is still at the club, he was sent out on loan last term and it’s uncertain whether he is in the Australian boss’ long-term plan.

Therefore, purchasing a new right-back could be the right decision and Vanderson might be a shrewd addition if they secure his signature. He is quick, strong, good going forward and also efficient in defensive contributions.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the South American before next week’s deadline.

Meanwhile, Spurs have already strengthened the squad by signing Archie Gray and Dominic Solanke for a combined £100m fee. Additionally, Lucas Bergvall has also joined the club this summer.

So, it remains to be seen how many new additions Postecoglou’s side eventually make between now and the end of this transfer window.

Tottenham have started the new season with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Leicester City now, they’ll take on Everton at home tomorrow.