West Ham make progress to sign PSG star Carlos Soler

West Ham United are reportedly making progress in pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Carlos Soler late in this window, as per the French outlet L’Equipe.

The Hammers have been very busy in this window to hand their new manager Julen Lopetegui the necessary tools to help him implement his style of football and achieve success this season.

They have already signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman to strengthen the backline, while Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Luis Guilherme have joined to reinforce the frontline.

Additionally, Guido Rodriguez has also been hired to bolster the midfield department but it appears Lopetegui is seeking another midfielder before the end of this transfer window.

According to the report by L’Equipe, the Hammers have held talks with PSG to sign Soler and following positive talks, they have come ‘closer’ to securing his signature.

Soler to West Ham

The report says PSG are ready to sell the Spaniard for £21m including bonuses therefore, the East London club can manage to sign their key target for an affordable price. The French outlet also says that Soler has already ‘accepted’ a move to the London Stadium.

Soler was selected to play for Les Parisiens’ opening league game against Le Havre last weekend but he has now been left out of the team for this weekend’s match versus Montpellier.

Lopetegui would be hoping to implement a possession-based system at the London Stadium but he doesn’t have many technically sound midfielders at his disposal. Rodriguez can help him implement his system but Lopetegui needs more options and Soler could be an ideal acquisition if they purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the East London club eventually manage to secure his signature late in this transfer window to reinforce their engine room.

Meanwhile, Lopetegui fielded his side without many of his new signings against Aston Villa in the opening Premier League fixture last weekend.

West Ham eventually lost the game 2-1 and they’ll now face off against Crystal Palace this weekend. So, it remains to be seen whether Lopetegui makes any changes to his starting eleven versus the Eagles from the last game.