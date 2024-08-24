Tottenham eye swoop to bolster key area before deadline

After strengthening the midfield department by signing Archie Gray, Tottenham Hotspur have purchased Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth for a club record £65m fee to strengthen the attack.

However, it looks like the Lilywhites aren’t done yet this summer as they are reportedly looking to sign a new right-back after selling Emerson Royal to AC Milan and have earmarked Vanderson as a potential option.

Now, speaking on GiveMeSport, Romano has reported that Spurs could also look to sign a new left-back late in this window. The journalist doesn’t mention the name of Tottenham’s potential target but says that they might be working silently in the background to strengthen this position like they previously did this summer.

Romano said:

“Look, for Tottenham, I think there is still a possibility, yes, maybe to find an opportunity. For example, a left-back could be an opportunity that they could follow in the final, final days (of the window). “Then I would keep the door open for Tottenham, because they’ve been very good at keeping all the targets quiet this summer. So some of the deals they did were very, very silent, working in the background.”

Tottenham looking to sign a new left-back

Destiny Udogie has established himself as the first-choice left-back option under Ange Postecoglou after joining the club last summer. Although Spurs also have Sergio Reguillon and Ben Davies, the Spaniard is surplus to requirements, while Davies hasn’t been able to win the trust of the Australian boss.

Therefore, signing a new left-back could be the right decision and it is going to be interesting to see who Tottenham eventually opt to sign if they push forward to reinforce the said position before the end of this transfer window.

Meanwhile, apart from signing new faces, Postecoglou’s side have also been busy selling their stars this summer. Piere-Emile Hojbejrg has joined Olympique de Marseille, while Oliver Skipp has moved to Leicester City.

Additionally, Joe Rodon has been sold to Leeds United and Bryan Gill has signed for Girona. Moreover, Ryan Sessegnon has left the club as a free agent.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will welcome Everton in the Premier League this weekend before travelling to St James’ Park to face off against Newcastle United ahead of the international break.