West Ham keen on signing Roma star Tammy Abraham

According to Corriere dello Sport, West Ham United are interested in signing another striker before the transfer window closes on Friday evening.

The Hammers have had an impressive summer and they have already bolstered their strike force with the signing of Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund. Despite this, they remain in the transfer market for another centre-forward and Corriere dello Sport claim that they are interested in Abraham.

The same source claim that Roma are eyeing between £19.5 million and £21 million for the 26-year-old. Meanwhile, today’s paper edition of Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness) add that the Hammers have not presented an official offer. The club could pay the fee or propose a loan deal with a conditional obligation to buy.

Possible deal

West Ham got off the mark in the Premier League this season with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace. Michail Antonio started up front for the Hammers with Fullkrug replacing him. Danny Ings is the other senior striker in the squad and he could be a strong candidate to leave if Abraham moves to east London.

The England international joined the Giallorossi from Chelsea for £34 million three years ago. He had a fine debut campaign with 27 goals, but registered only 9 in the following season. He suffered a serious knee injury in the final Serie A game which kept him out of action for 10 months.

Abraham played second fiddle to Romelu Lukaku on his comeback in April this year. He has a similar role this term with manager Daniele De Rossi preferring Artem Dovbyk. This could urge him to pursue a new challenge and we won’t be surprised if West Ham make an approach.

Abraham, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, has the traits to succeed in the Premier League. He has a good aerial presence in and around the box and can also link up play effectively. He is more of a natural number nine, but can make runs behind defences with sheer pace.

The former Chelsea man could emerge as a shrewd acquisition for the Hammers. A loan deal with a conditional obligation to purchase makes sense. In that way, the Hammers can judge whether the striker can revive his scoring form after recovering from a long-term knee injury.