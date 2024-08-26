West Ham in talks over £20m deal to sign Tammy Abraham

To say that West Ham have been busy in this summer’s transfer window would be understatement. Yet, Julen Lopetegui is plotting another signing before Deadline Day.

Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) has reported that the Hammers are in talks with AS Roma for Tammy Abraham. The Italians are willing to let go of the former Chelsea star this summer if an offer of £20m is put on the table, the report adds.

A loan for the forward has also not been ruled out with a conditional purchase clause, although that would require him to extend his contract in the Italian capital through to June 2026.

Abraham was previously a bit hesitant at the thought of returning to the Premier League but having played just one minute in Roma’s opening match of the campaign, he is now willing to explore the possibility.

Another brilliant signing for West Ham

West Ham have already signed Niklas Fullkrug to play as the striker this summer but the ex-Borussia Dortmund marksman has yet to get off the mark in his first two Premier League matches.

Moreover, there is also no long-term back-up option for Fullkrug and Abraham would fulfil that if indeed he were to arrive at the London Stadium before the transfer window ends.

A cheap transfer fee for a player aged just 26, or the opportunity to try and test him on an initial loan could also appeal to West Ham as it would not put them at a risk of breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

There is every reason to believe Abraham can succeed if he returns to England’s capital as he has already tasted success in the Premier League with Chelsea, whilst also being a Champions League winner in 2021.

Only time will tell if Lopetegui’s side can get a deal for Abraham across the line but he would be an excellent addition to the West Ham squad if they can lure him back to England before Friday night’s deadline.