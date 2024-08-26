Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd could sign Carney Chukwuemeka in Jadon Sancho swap deal
Manchester United have decided to strengthen their squad in this transfer window following a disappointing campaign last term but, simultaneously they have also been working to trim down their squad.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Mason Greenwood have already been sold to West Ham United and Olympique de Marseille respectively, while Willy Kambwala, Facundo Pellistri and Alvaro Carreras have also left the club.
Moreover, Man Utd have agreed on a deal in principle with Napoli to sell Scott McTominay with Hannibal Mejbri closing in on a move to Burnley. However, along with them, Jadon Sancho is also expected to leave the club before the deadline. The winger has fallen out of favour and United want to get his £250,000-a-week wages off the books.
Juventus have been suggested as a potential suitor and in addition to them, Chelsea are reportedly planning to secure his signature as well.
The Express states that Chelsea are willing to include a player in a part-exchange deal to sign Sancho and are likely to offer Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell or Carney Chukwuemeka.
Chukwuemeka to Man Utd
However, Man Utd have established a clear transfer plan of signing players under the age of 25 and they have followed the plan this summer with Noussair Mazraoui the only player bought above that age group.
But, considering Sterling is set to turn 30 this year and Chilwell’s recent injury problems, Man Utd may not want to sign the duo but could be tempted to sign Chukwuemeka.
The 20-year-old, valued at around £13m by Transfermarkt, is deemed a highly talented player and given United are looking to reinforce the midfield department, they could accept the Englishman in a swap deal to sell Sancho.
However, the youngster has struggled with injury problems in recent times and Erik ten Hag’s side need to be very careful about that before deciding to sign him.
So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually accept Chukwuemeka in a part-exchange deal if Chelsea opt to make a move for Sancho and offer the midfielder before the deadline.
Meanwhile, the Red Devils have purchased Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Mazraoui in this transfer window. But, they have also been working to sign a new midfielder with Manual Ugarte being mentioned as the primary target.
