West Ham considering late move to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain

Following a successful spell under David Moyes, winning the Conference League, West Ham United decided to part ways with the former Manchester United boss at the end of last season.

Julen Lopetegui has been appointed as the new manager to succeed the Scotsman and the Hammers have been very busy in this window to hand the Spanish boss enough resources to achieve success this season.

Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have joined the club to strengthen the defence, while Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme and Crysencio Summerville have been purchased to bolster the attack.

Guido Rodriguez has been hired to add depth in the middle of the park but it appears Lopetegui wants a new midfielder before the end of this transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Carlos Soler has been suggested as a potential target but it appears the East London club are lining up alternative options in case they fail to secure his signature.

Oxlade-Chamberlain to West Ham

Reporting on TBR Football, Graeme Bailey has stated that West Ham are interested in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and they are monitoring his current situation before making a potential swoop over the coming days.

However, the journalist says that Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also plotting a swoop for him. So, the Hammers will have to overcome stiff competition to sign their key target.

After winning every possible tournament with Liverpool, the 31-year-old left Anfield as a free agent last summer and joined Turkish giants Besiktas.

The Englishman is a versatile player as he can play multiple positions across the middle of the park but is also comfortable playing out wide.

He is a talented player but his injury history is concerning and West Ham will have to be wary about that before making a potential swoop to secure his signature.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, valued at around £3.5m by Transfermarkt, still has two years left in his current contract so West Ham might need to spend money on transfer fees to lure him to the London Stadium before Friday’s deadline.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Lopetegui’s side eventually formalise their interest in purchasing him to strengthen the midfield.