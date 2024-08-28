Tottenham to make late move to sign a new centre-back

Tottenham have already signed Archie Gray and Dominic Solanke by spending over £100m in this window to strengthen the squad.

Following that, they have been busy selling some of their stars to balance the books. Oliver Skipp has joined Leicester City, while Emerson Royal has been sold to AC Milan.

Now, according to the report by Football Insider, Tottenham are ‘working’ on signing a new centre-back before Friday’s deadline after prioritizing adding a defender to their ranks this week.

The report further claims that Spurs are also keen on signing a new midfielder so Ange Postecoglou is targeting two new faces, but the exact names of their targets haven’t been mentioned in the article.

Tottenham Hotspur started last season with a very thin defensive department and Postecoglou was forced to use Emerson and Ben Davies at centre-back at one stage due to the injury absence of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Tottenham eye late swoop to sign a new centre-back

The Lilywhites eventually decided to sign Radu Dragusin in January to add depth to the centre-back position. So, Postecoglou currently has three senior options and the Australian boss could do with adding another one.

Given that Tottenham are in the Europa League this season, they will have to play more games and require proper depth in every position, so it’s no surprise to hear they are also eyeing another midfielder, too.

It sounds like it’s going to be a busy few days in North London and it’s going to be interesting to see who Tottenham eventually sign before the end of this window to bolster the squad.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou’s side have enjoyed a promising start to this season. Despite displaying impressive performances against Leicester City in the opening Premier League fixture, they had to settle for a point in this fixture due to the lack of clinical finishing from the attacker.

However, after that, they destroyed Everton 4-0 last weekend at home. Son Heung-Min scored a brace, while Yves Bissouma and Romero scored the other two.

Now, the North London club will travel to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United next weekend. Tottenham have conceded 10 goals in their last two trips to the Tyneside and they’ll be hoping to finally improve on that in this encounter.