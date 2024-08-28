[Video] Federico Chiesa at airport travelling to UK after Liverpool agree £11m deal

Federico Chiesa has been speaking at an airport as he prepared to fly to the UK to undergo his medical after Liverpool agreed a £10.9m deal with Juventus for his signature.

The Reds were very quiet in the transfer market this summer but they have now accelerated their efforts to bolster the squad in the final few days of this window.

Having recently signed goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, now Liverpool are on the verge of signing a new attacker after agreeing terms with Juventus for Chiesa.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano was one of the first to break the news that Liverpool have agreed to pay an initial £10.9m [€13m] for the Italian winger, with further unspecified add-ons included in the deal.

Romano went on to say that Chiesa will sign a four-year contract at Anfield. He wrote on X:

“Federico Chiesa to Liverpool, here we go! Agreement done for €13m initial fee with add-ons. Four year contract for Chiesa as new Liverpool player, set to fly later today. Chiesa accepted Liverpool immediately. Deal DONE. Exclusive story confirmed.”

Chiesa has now been spotted at the airport on his way to the UK to undergo his medical and finalise his move to Liverpool. The 26-year-old told waiting reporters that he’s ‘very happy’ to be joining Liverpool and thanked the Juventus fans for their support.

Federico Chiesa bound for Liverpool. Pictures from @DiMarzio Deal is initial £10m+add-ons. He said: "Ready to start this new adventure, I wanted to say goodbye to the Juventus fans. Thank you for your affection and for these years, I will carry you in my heart” #LFC #Juventus pic.twitter.com/Prw3YT2XpM — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 28, 2024

Chiesa was out of Thiago Motta’s plan so the Bianconeri were ready to let him leave and the Reds have taken full advantage of that by signing him in a cut-price deal.

Chiesa to Liverpool

The Italian will join a Liverpool attack which already has Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah in it so his acquisition will strengthen the Reds’ frontline even more.

The Italian is comfortable playing anywhere across the frontline and has previously showcased his qualities for Juventus and Italy. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also works extremely hard without possession.

So, he possesses the necessary attributes to play a key role in Arne Slot’s system. However, although he struggled in recent times, a change of scenery could help him rejuvenate his career. Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see how the 26-year-old plays in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, after finalising Chiesa’s signature, it remains to be seen how many new additions the Merseyside club eventually make over the next couple of days to bolster the attacking department.

Following back-to-back victories over Ipswich Town and Brentford, Liverpool will face off against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League before the international break.