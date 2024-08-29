West Ham ‘pushing’ to secure late deal to sign Carlos Soler

West Ham United are reportedly ‘pushing’ hard to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Carlos Soler before Friday’s deadline, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers have decided to revamp the squad in this transfer window after appointing Julen Lopetegui as the new manager to succeed David Moyes. The East London club enjoyed a stellar time under the Scotsman, winning the Conference League in 2023 and also finishing top half of the league constantly.

West Ham have already spent around £125m this summer but it appears they aren’t done yet as they are looking to sign a new midfielder before the deadline.

Speaking on GiveMeSport, Romano has reported that the Hammers director Tim Steidten is ‘pushing’ to sign Soler and Lopetegui is also keen on purchasing his compatriot.

The journalist further claims that West Ham are in talks with PSG to get the deal done with the player open to moving to the London Stadium.

Soler to West Ham

Romano said:

“The player wants to go to West Ham, it’s about the director who is pushing, it’s about the manager, who is Spanish, Lopetegui. So this could also be an important factor. So talks are taking place, and I think before the end of the window, West Ham can go strong on this deal to get it done.”

The 27-year-old still has three years left in his current contract but PSG are reportedly ready to let him leave for a reasonable price and want a fee of around £21m.

Lopetegui has already signed Guido Rodriguez to strengthen the midfield and if Soler also eventually joins then question marks will arise about the future of James Ward-Prowse.

The 29-year-old moved to London Stadium last summer from Southampton and featured heavily in Moyes’ first eleven. But, he hasn’t started in any of the two games in the Premier League this season under Lopetegui. He came on late in the opening fixture against Aston Villa but remained an unused substitute versus Crystal Palace.

So, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Ward-Prowse at West Ham if they eventually sign Soler before the end of this transfer window.