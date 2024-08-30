Everton in talks to sign Lorenz Assignon from Stade Rennais

Everton are keen on signing Stade Rennais right-back Lorenz Assignon on loan before the transfer window closes, according to Fabrice Hawkins.

The 24-year-old had a brief spell in the Premier League last season where he joined Burnley in January. He featured 15 times for the Clarets but it wasn’t enough as Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side eventually suffered relegation to the Championship.

Assignon is now back at Rennes where he has made two appearances for Julien Stéphan’s side against Olympique Lyon and Strasbourg so far this campaign.

However, he could be heading back to England as Hawkins claims that Everton have begun negotiations with Rennes to bring the Frenchman to Goodison Park on loan with an option to buy.

However, the French transfer expert also adds that the Merseyside club are rivalled by French side Marseille, who have also indicated interest in making a loan swoop for the defensive ace.

Assignon is valued at €10m (£8m) by Transfermarkt and agreeing a deal with Rennes shouldn’t be a problem as they recently signed Hans Hateboer to cover the position.

Why depth is important for Everton

It’s not news that Everton have been struggling financially in the past season and this has somewhat reflected on their performances where they’ve been battling relegation.

This season doesn’t seem any different as they currently sit bottom of the table after two successive losses in the Premier League.

In the long run, they still lack quality in various positions including right back. Both Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young are on the wrong side of their 30’s while Nathan Patterson has been struggling with injuries.

It makes perfect sense for the Toffees to make a swoop to Assignon – who already has Premier League experience during his spell at Burnley.

The Frenchman possesses immense mobility offering fast attacking runs while also being defensively sound, so he’d be a good addition to Dyche’s squad.

Everton’s recent 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup should give Sean Dyche’s side a huge boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Saturday.