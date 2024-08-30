Fabrizio Romano: West Ham agree deal to sign Carlos Soler from PSG

West Ham have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign Carlos Soler on an initial season long loan, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers have been very busy in this window to hand their new manager Julen Lopetegui the necessary resources to achieve success this season.

They have already made nine signings with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug being the notable names.

However, the East London club are set to make yet another signing to bolster the engine room before the deadline. West Ham have been in talks with PSG over Soler’s signature over the last few days.

Soler to West Ham

Now, Romano states that Lopetegui’s side have agreed on a deal in principle with PSG to sign Soler. The midfielder is set to join on a season-long loan with an option to make the move permanent for £17m next summer.

The Hammers will cover his full wages and the player will now travel to London to undergo medical before finalising the move.

He said:

“Confirmed: Carlos Soler to West Ham, here we go! Loan deal with buy option clause agreed with PSG. West Ham will cover the salary as part of the agreement. Soler travelling to London for medical tests. Ward-Prowse leaves West Ham and joins Nottingham Forest.” Buy option clause into Carlos Soler loan deal will be around €20m, as West Ham and PSG have agreed.

Spanish outlet Relevo stated that this move was dependent on West Ham’s current FFP situation so they have loaned out James Ward-Prowse to Nottingham Forest to create space for Soler’s arrival.

Lopetegui has signed Guido Rodriguez for free to strengthen the midfield department but the Spanish boss doesn’t have many technically sound midfielders at his disposal to help him implement his possession-based system at London Stadium.

So, signing a new midfielder is the right decision and Soler could be a shrewd signing as he already has experience playing at the highest level.

Meanwhile, West Ham have enjoyed a promising start under Lopetegui, although they lost the opening Premier League game against Aston Villa.

Since then, they have defeated Crystal Palace in the league and AFC Bournemouth in the EFL Cup. Now, they’ll take on Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend before the international break.