Tottenham and Man Utd in battle to sign Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are showing an interest in signing Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu ahead of next year, as per HITC.

Dorgu was on the radar of Chelsea last summer after expressing his admiration for the West London club, but a move failed to materialise. The youngster has continued to impress for his club in three appearances this season which earned him a first call-up to the Danish national team where he scored just 47 seconds into the match against Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League.

As per HITC, the 19-year-old’s performances have now attracted interest from a host of top clubs including Tottenham and Manchester United — who have both ‘checked’ on the youngster.

For the Red Devils, the injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have accelerated their search for a new left-back. Spurs on the other hand are looking to reinforce their left-back ranks and provide competition for Destiny Udogie as Ben Davies’ contract is set to expire next summer, as per the report.

Spurs and United in battle to sign Dorgu

However, the Premier League duo face stiff competition for Dorgu’s signature, as HITC reports that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, along with German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich — who see the youngster as a potential successor to Alphonso Davies — are closely monitoring the Dane.

Dorgu’s contract at the Stadio Ettore Giardiniero Via del mare will run until the summer of 2027 with a reasonable transfer valuation of €12m (£10m) by Transfermarkt – which could prove to be an absolute bargain to any club that signs him.

His addition to United’s backline would offer the club the chance of using a fully fit natural left-back — after Diogo Dalot has been deployed in that role so far this season.

Ange Postecoglou would also savour the chance of having another energetic left-back — one who offers both defensive and offensive balance to his Tottenham team.

With the player previously expressing his admiration for Chelsea as well as interest from abroad, it would make sense if United and Spurs accelerate their efforts in signing the £10m-rated player to avoid a bidding war next summer.