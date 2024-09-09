Man Utd to reignite interest in signing Jarrad Branthwaite

Manchester United are planning to revive their interest in signing Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite next year, as per the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils opted to reinforce the backing in the recently concluded summer window and initially attempted to sign the Englishman from the Toffees.

They even submitted two official proposals worth up to £50m to secure his signature but Everton rejected both offers. So, after failing to purchase him, Man Utd opted to shift their focus to alternative options and eventually signed Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt.

Now, MEN states that despite purchasing two new centre-backs this summer, Man Utd are still looking to sign a new defender next year and remain keen on signing Branthwaite. The Red Devils are expected to keep a close eye on the 22-year-old’s development this season before reigniting their interest in 2025.

Everton wanted at least £70m to sell their star man this summer but given he still has three years left in his current contract, the Merseyside club will be in a strong position to demand a similar fee next summer as well.

Branthwaite to Man Utd

Erik ten Hag has endured a dire start to this season and question marks have already started to arise regarding his long-term future at Old Trafford. But, United’s hierarchy have already made it clear that they are planning the future with the Dutch boss.

Ten Hag likes to deploy a left-footed defender in the left side of defence but he currently has Lisandro Martínez as the only option. So, Branthwaite’s potential acquisition would help the former Ajax boss manage Martinez’s game time.

The Everton star, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is a left-footed centre-back but can also be in the left-back role. He is quick, strong, good in the air, can play out from the back and is excellent in defensive contributions.

Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have entered the final year of their respective contracts. Although Man Utd have an option to extend Maguire’s contract, it is not sure whether they would opt to trigger it.

So, if the duo leave the club next year then signing a new defender would become an absolute necessity for the record Premier League champions.