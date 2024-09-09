Man Utd sent officials to watch Trabzonspor centre-back



According to Turkish outlet Milliyet, Manchester United sent officials to monitor Trabzonspor centre-back Ali Sahin Yilmaz during Turkey’s Under-20 clash against England last week.

The Red Devils had an outstanding summer transfer window where they signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte to strengthen the first-team squad. The club also recruited teenage midfielder Sekou Kone ahead of several European clubs. The 18-year-old will spend time with the academy this season.

It is now reported by Milliyet that Man United sent officials to watch Yilmaz in action for the Turkey Under-20s. A positive report has been sent back to the club following his impressive display on his debut at that level.

Future prospect

United made a huge outlay to bolster their central defensive department this summer. They brought in Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro for a combined fee of more than £80 million. Despite this, they could make more investment in the position, considering Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and possibly Harry Maguire could leave in the next year or so.

Yilmaz is yet to make his mark with Trabzonspor’s senior team, but he could be one to watch out for. The 20-year-old has featured 48 times for the club’s under-19 squad, scoring 7 goals and providing 4 assists. He has played in friendlies for Trabzonspor in the past where he has impressed with his passing accuracy, long balls and ability to clear his lines.

The youngster has been an unused substitute on multiple occasions this season and he could make his first-team bow in the near future. After the positive feedback last week, United are most likely to monitor him over the course of the campaign before assessing whether to make a formal approach for the centre-back. Just like Kone, the Red Devils could be tempted to sign him for his early untapped potential. He could be considered as a future prospect with long-term success in mind.