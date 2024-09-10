Tottenham eye swoop to sign Torino star Samuele Ricci

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign Torino star Samuele Ricci next year, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Lilywhites signed Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall this summer to bolster the engine room but also sold Giovani Lo Celso and Oliver Skipp. Moreover, Piere-Emile Hojbejrg joined Olympique de Marseille on a loan deal and seemingly doesn’t have any future at the club.

So, it looks like the North London club are contemplating strengthening the engine room next year and reporting on HITC, Bailey has stated that Spurs are willing to sign a new midfielder to ease Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr’s workload and have earmarked Ricci as a serious option.

The Lilywhites are keeping a close eye on the youngster’s development and sent scouts to watch the 23-year-old in action for Italy against Israel last night. The midfielder has been compared to Rodri due to having a similar playing style to the Manchester City talisman.

Ricci has entered the final two years of his current contract so Torino could be open to cashing-in on him next year to avoid losing him for free at the end of next season and want around £25m for their star man.

Ricci to Tottenham

After coming through the Empoli youth system, Ricci joined Torino on an initial loan deal in January 2022 before the deal became permanent in the following summer.

The youngster has flourished his career for Torino in recent years and has now also secured his place in Luciano Spalletti’s Italy squad.

The midfielder is comfortable with the ball at his feet, can play threading passes between the lines and also can contribute defensively.

Tottenham usually sign young talents and provide them with the platform to play at the highest level as they have done with Bergvall, Gray and Wilson Odobert. Ricci also falls in the same category and could be a shrewd acquisition for Ange Postecoglou’s side if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure the Italy international’s signature in 2025 to reinforce the midfield department.