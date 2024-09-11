Free agent Adrien Rabiot’s demands said to be ‘too costly’ for Manchester United

Manchester United have long been linked with the signing of Adrien Rabiot. The Red Devils tried to pursue a move for him when he was excelling as a young prodigy at Paris Saint-Germain and although Juventus capitalised on him back then, they never really cooled interest in the midfielder.

This year, Rabiot departed the Bianconeri as a free agent and remains without a new employer nearly two weeks after the end of the summer transfer window.

Man Utd were linked with a swoop this summer, as per Football Insider, but the Red Devils are struggling to get terms agreed due to Rabiot’s wage demands, which are ‘too costly’ for the Old Trafford outfit. The report adds that clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia are also in the picture for the 29-year-old.

There is still no clarity as to what Manchester United were willing to offer Rabiot and more importantly, what the player was looking for – however, a move looks highly unlikely for now.

Rabiot has no bargaining power at this stage

Adrien Rabiot has no bargaining power as he remains without a club just days before the Premier League’s registration deadline of September 13th and might need to wait for a newer recruiter until January if he is unable to find a club over the coming days.

Didier Deschamps has also not called him up to the France squad due to being unattached to a club since the start of July and consequently, not being fit enough for match action.

Manchester United would have benefitted from his signing as Rabiot is a versatile player and would have added considerable depth to their squad in what is going to be the busiest football season so far. The 29-year-old is valued at £29m by Transfermarkt, so it would have been a shrewd piece of business had United snapped him up for free.

However, the Red Devils don’t need to break the bank to sign Rabiot with Manuel Ugarte already purchased from Paris Saint-Germain, so they could bide their time to see if the Frenchman lowers his demands ahead of the winter window.