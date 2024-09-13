Federico Chiesa to make Reds debut? | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Nottingham Forest

Liverpool will look to continue their winning start to the Premier League season when they host Nottingham Forest at Anfield this afternoon.

Arne Slot’s side have comfortably dispatched their opponents in the English top flight so far and are the only team yet to concede a goal this season.

Here is a look at how they could line-up against Nuno Espirito Santo’s outfit:

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker made three saves against Manchester United to maintain his record of successive clean sheets at the start of the campaign. Although Caoimhin Kelleher expressed a desire to leave for regular minutes a couple of days back, the Brazilian will start ahead of his back-up.

Defenders – An unbeaten Liverpool backline is unlikely to undergo any change in personnel for the visit of Forest. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson will be the right and left full backs, respectively, while Ibrahima Konate should partner with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the backline.

The Liverpool defence has yet to be sternly tested so far in the season but it might be another easy afternoon for them against Forest at Anfield.

Chiesa could feature off the bench

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister was one of the last Liverpool players to arrive back to Melwood after international duty but the Argentine international will be fit to start in a double pivot next to Ryan Gravenberch in midfield. The duo has been fantastic next to one another this season.

Dominik Szoboszlai has flourished in an attacking midfield role and will once again start as Liverpool’s number 10. Mohamed Salah is in prolific form with three goals already this season and will retain his place on the right flank, while Luis Diaz, another player impressing in the early days of the season, will start on the left.

There is likely to be a debut for Federico Chiesa at some point in the match after his £12.5 million transfer from Juventus after he featured for the first time this season for Italy in the Nations League.

Forward – Diogo Jota will complete Liverpool’s unchanged starting eleven from their rout of Manchester United by leading the line.

Here is how Liverpool would look on paper against Nottingham: