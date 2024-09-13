Tottenham planning to ramp up efforts to sign Noah Okafor

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to accelerate their efforts to sign AC Milan star Noah Okafor in January, as per the Italian outlet Milan Live.

After joining the Rossoneri from Red Bull Salzburg last summer, the 24-year-old struggled to find regular game-time at San Siro last term. But, he enjoyed a promising start to this season by scoring in the opening Serie A fixture against Torino – which helped Paulo Fonseca avoid defeat in his debut game as the new Milan boss.

Following that, Okafor was awarded with two consecutive starts versus Parma and Lazio but he couldn’t manage to showcase his best in either fixture.

So, Milan Live states that following Tammy Abraham and Alvaro Morata’s arrival this summer, Okafor could now find himself way down in the pecking order, therefore the Italian giants are willing to cash-in on him in January to remove him from the wage bill.

The report says Tottenham are ‘on the trail’ of the Swiss international and are prepared to spend a fee of around £17m plus bonuses to purchase him in January as Ange Postecoglou is willing to add reinforcements in the attacking department. Milan could accept the proposal if Tottenham eventually submit it.

Okafor to Tottenham

The 24-year-old is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He is quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to finish off his chances and also works hard without possession.

Okafor possesses the necessary attributes to play in Postecoglou’s high-pressing system and flourish in his career so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature in the upcoming winter window.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will resume their league campaign following the international break when they face off against arch-rivals Arsenal at home this weekend.

After that, they will take on Coventry City in the EFL Cup next week before facing off against Brentford in the Premier League. Postecoglou’s side will commence their Europa League campaign against Qarabag later this month.