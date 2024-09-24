Liverpool and Man Utd in battle to sign Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson

Liverpool are in battle with Manchester United to sign Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson as early as the January transfer window, as per the Sun.

The United States international has been one of the most consistent fullbacks in the Premier League since the Cottagers gained promotion to the 2022-23 season. He has begun the season in rapid form, providing two assists – the joint most by any fullback in the League so far.

According to the Sun, the 27-year-old is on United’s radar and the club are looking to accelerate their efforts in bringing him to Old Trafford as early as the January transfer window.

However, Man Utd face competition as Liverpool scouts are also on the trail of the former Everton academy star as a potential long-term successor to club vice-captain Andy Robertson, according to the report.

The report adds that the Reds hierarchy have courted several left-backs globally but have now earmarked Robinson as a suitable option.

Having signed a five-year contract extension last summer, the 50k-per-week star still has four years left at Craven Cottage with a €25m (£20m) valuation by Transfermarkt.

Robinson to replace Robertson?

Robertson has been a consistent high-level performer at Liverpool since joining from Hull City in 2017. At 30 years of age and with his contract expiring in 2026, it appears the Reds vice-captain does not have many peak years remaining at Anfield.

Having a like-for-like replacement for the Scotland international will be difficult but getting someone close to his defensive reliability and attacking qualities would be the ideal choice for Liverpool.

Robinson looks to be a suitable option to deputise and eventually take over from Robertson as his consistency for Fulham has been remarkable and noteworthy.

While the American may not efficiently provide the offensive output and fluidity as the Scotsman in attack, his defensive dependability and combativeness in 1v1 situations are pivotal assets that could offer even more solidity to Arne Slot’s resolute defence.

However, it appears Liverpool face stiff competition from Man Utd in the race to sign Robinson so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.