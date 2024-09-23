Tottenham eye swoop to sign Galatasaray star Yilmaz

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a swoop to sign Galatasaray star Baris Alper Yilmaz, as per Caught Offside.

After letting Harry Kane join Bayern Munich last summer, the Lilywhites opted to keep faith in Son Heung-Min and Richarlison to fill the Englishman’s void last term.

The duo did relatively well but Ange Postecoglou decided to strengthen the centre-forward department by signing Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth for a club record £65m fee this summer.

Spurs have now seemingly started exploring the market to sign a new striker as a potential replacement for Richarlison – who has found it difficult to play regularly this season.

Caught Offside states that Yilmaz is on Tottenham’s radar and they have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential swoop.

Yilmaz to Tottenham

Galatasaray reportedly want £25m for the Turkish international so Postecoglou’s side wouldn’t need to spend big to sign him. However, the report says that Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion are also in this race.

The Seagulls made a formal proposal to sign him this summer and are ready to offer an improved bid for the striker next time around. Therefore, Spurs will have to overcome tough competition to get any potential deal done for him.

Yilmaz came under the spotlight following an impressive European Championship this summer. He helped Turkiye reach the quarter-final of this competition, although he didn’t score or assist throughout the competition.

The forward is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the frontline. He has enjoyed a promising start to this season, scoring four goals and registering a solitary assist in six league appearances.

The 24-year-old is strong, quick, good in the air and works extremely hard without possession. So, he possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in Postecoglou’s high-pressing system.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature to reinforce the attacking department next year.

Meanwhile, following a crucial victory over Brentford this weekend, Tottenham will face off against Qarabag in midweek in the Europa League before taking on Manchester United in the Premier League.