Man Utd in battle with Tottenham to sign Tyler Dibling

Manchester United are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, as per the transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After enduring a disappointing campaign last term, the Red Devils strengthened the squad in the summer window to turn their fortune around this season. Their main focus was to solidify the defence but they also signed a striker to support Rasmus Hojlund and a new defensive midfielder following Casemiro’s recent decline.

However, it now appears Man Utd have started planning to reinforce the squad further next year and flanks are an area that they want to beef up. With Antony continuing to struggle at Old Trafford, finding a replacement for him is seemingly on their agenda.

The record Premier League champions are looking to build a squad that can challenge for big silverware in future so they are looking to sign young talents with high potential.

Now, reporting on TBR Football, Bailey has reported that Man Utd have registered their interest in Dibling and they watched him in action last weekend. So, it seems they are planning to follow his development closely before making a potential swoop next year.

Battle

Southampton are keen on keeping hold of him so they are planning to hold talks with him about a new contract but if a club of Man Utd’s stature come knocking on the youngster’s door then it would be very difficult for the Saints to stop him from leaving the club.

However, the journalist says Tottenham are also keen on signing him and their scouts were present at the Saint Mary’s Stadium last weekend to watch him in action.

Moreover, Bailey says that Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and West Ham United are also interested in him, while Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are also aware of the player’s qualities. So, it won’t be easy for Tottenham or Man Utd to secure the 18-year-old’s signature.

Dibling is a left-footed right-winger – who is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and is also efficient in creating chances for fellow attackers.

The youngster was excellent against Erik ten Hag’s side earlier this month and even earned a penalty in that game. Moreover, he managed to open his account in the Premier League last weekend against Ipswich Town.