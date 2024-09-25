Man Utd plotting January swoop for Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg

Manchester United are ready to ‘step up’ their interest in signing Sunderland 17-year-old midfielder Chris Rigg, as early as the January transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

The youngster has earned plaudits from pundits and fans for his performances for the Black Cats since making his debut for the club in 2023 under former coach Tony Mowbray at the age of 15. He has featured in all six matches in the EFL championship for Régis Le Bris’s side and made headlines last weekend after his outrageous backheel sealed a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

According to talkSPORT, United are among a host of clubs in the Premier League to indicate interest in Rigg having followed the progress of the youngster – dubbed the next Jude Bellingham.

The report adds that the Red Devils could make their first offer to sign the England u18 international as early as the January transfer window to win the race for the Englishman.

Having emerged as Sunderland’s youngest-ever debutant and goalscorer, talkSPORT reports that the midfield starlet fits perfectly to the profile of young players INEOS are looking to bring to the club.

Rigg’s contract at the Stadium of Light will run until the summer of 2027 and is currently valued at €9m (£7m) by Transfermarkt.

Young prospect

While United are building a strong squad for the first team, the club are also working on acquiring some of the best young prospects for the future.

Malian teenage midfielder, Sekou Kone was signed from Guidars FC last summer while prolific teenage centre-forward, Chido Obi-Martin is nearing a move to Old Trafford from Arsenal.

Man Utd recently completed the signing of Slovakian 17-year-old winger Samuel Lusale from Crystal Palace while highly-rated teenage fullback James Overy joined from Australian side, Perth Glory.

Rigg could be the next highly-rated talent to make the switch to Old Trafford as the Red Devils have courted the youngster over a possible move this winter.

The midfield gem has already garnered significant first-team experience in a robust EFL Championship and making the jump to the Premier League should not be a daunting challenge for the youngster considering his immense potential.