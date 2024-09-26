EA FC25 Chelsea ratings leaked

The FC 25 Chelsea ratings have been leaked, and they are surprising, to say the least. Chelsea fans won’t be happy with these ratings, as there isn’t a single walkout player, in what is the lowest-rated Chelsea squad in years.

However, Cole Palmer got a big upgrade, and despite some low ratings, some players have some solid attributes.

This team has no players in the top 50 ratings in FC 25, despite this, these young players have a great chance of improving their ratings in the future.

Chelsea Ratings in FC 25

Despite a gigantic squad, is hard to find a high-rated Chelsea player. Chelsea’s ratings are incredibly low, and the club’s rising star, Cole Palmer, is the only shining light in FC 25.

Here are the Chelsea ratings in FC 25.

RM: Palmer – 85 OVR

CAM: Nkunku – 84 OVR

LB: Cucurella – 82 OVR

CM: Enzo Fernandez – 82 OVR

RB: James – 82 OVR

CDM: Caicedo – 82 OVR

LM: Sterling (Arsenal Loan) – 81 OVR

RB: Gusto – 80 OVR

LW: Joao Felix – 80 OVR

GK: Robert Sanchez – 79 OVR

CB: Disasi – 79 OVR

If you want to get these high-rated players early in the game, you will need a lot of FC25 coins. To get FC25 coins in the cheapest way, I recommend using LootBar trading platform. LootBar stands out as a premier destination for all your gaming currency needs, offering a secure and efficient way to buy FC 25 coins.

LB: Chiwell – 79 OVR

ST: Jackson – 79 OVR

RW: Pedro Neto – 79 OVR

CB: Badiashlie – 79 OVR

CB: Chalobah – 78 OVR

CB: Fofana – 78 OVR

RM: Madueke – 78 OVR

CB: Colwill – 77 OVR

LM: Mudryk – 77 OVR

CDM: Lavia – 75 OVR

Chelsea’s 2023 season wasn’t fantastic, by any means, but these ratings are still surprising. Many players didn’t perform according to expectations, and others were plagued by injuries. Despite that, having the highest-rated player being an 85 OVR, in a team such as Chelsea, is shocking.

All of the center-backs have underwhelming pace, and Robert Sánchez’s attributes are also nothing to write home about. Ultimate Team players will want to stay clear of Chelsea’s backline, apart from Malo Gusto, who can be a good player for a starting squad.

Despite their low ratings, players such as Mudryk, Pedro Neto, and Madueke have some solid attributes and are good options for a starting squad. The same can be said about Nkunku and Cole Palmer, with the latest being a great early-game card.

But there is still hope for Chelsea fans, especially if the Blues continue to perform as they did against Wolves. If that happens, then Chelsea ratings are bound to go up in the first FC 25 rating upgrade.