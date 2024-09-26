West Ham to trump Euro giants to sign Jonathan David

West Ham United are reportedly planning to make a swoop to sign LOSC Lille star Jonathan David, as per the transfer outlet Tutto Juve.

The 24-year-old has entered the final 10 months of his current contract so speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge in recent times.

If he doesn’t sign an extension with Les Dogues over the coming months then the Hammers can manage to agree on a pre-contract deal with him to hire him as a free agent next summer.

The Italian outlet states that Juventus are interested in the Canadian and they have already held talks with him over a deal to sign him as a free agent.

However, the report says West Ham are also plotting a swoop for him and are currently monitoring his situation before making a potential move next year.

New manager Julen Lopetegui is set to ask the Hammers’ hierarchy to stay active in the winter market to add new reinforcements following a disappointing start to this season.

David to West Ham

The East London club could eventually opt to sign the 24-year-old in January by spending a transfer fee of around £25m to trump Juventus in this race.

Having previously defeated the Bianconeri in the race to sign Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, West Ham are now planning to beat them once again in a transfer race.

Lopetegui decided to bolster the centre-forward position by signing Niclas Fullkrug this summer but he hasn’t been able to play regularly for his new club yet and has now sustained an injury.

Therefore, the Spanish boss has been utilising Michail Antonio in the number nine role. Danny Ings is also at his disposal but he has found it difficult to break into the starting eleven.

So, signing a younger striker would be the right decision and David could be a shrewd option if they purchase him as the Lille star has already showcased his goal-scoring abilities in the French top-flight over the last few years.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether West Ham eventually manage to secure David’s signature to reinforce the attacking department.