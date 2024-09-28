West Ham ready to submit offer to sign Rayan Cherki

West Ham United are reportedly preparing to submit a formal proposal to sign Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Cherki, as per the Italian outlet Fichajes.

After appointing Julen Lopetegui as the new manager to succeed David Moyes, the Hammers splashed big money to strengthen the squad this summer to hand the Spanish boss the necessary tools to help him achieve all the objectives this season.

However, despite a successful summer window, the East London club have endured a dire start to this campaign. They are currently 14th in the table with four points from five games in the Premier League.

Moreover, they have now been knocked out of the EFL Cup after losing 5-1 to Liverpool in midweek. So, following a disappointing start to this term, West Ham are seemingly already planning to add more reinforcements next year.

According to the report by Fichajes, West Ham are interested in Cherki as they feel the Frenchman would be an ideal option to reinforce their attacking department.

Cherki to West Ham

Lyon are open to letting their star man leave for around £25m and Lopetegui’s side are prepared to sign him by matching the French club’s asking price.

Cherki is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in both flanks as well as in the attacking midfield position. He hasn’t been playing regularly for Lyon this season but he has scored twice in as many appearances.

The forward is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can play threading passes between the line, has the efficiency of linking up the play, is excellent in taking set-pieces and also has an eye for long-range passing.

The youngster is a talented player and possesses high potential. Big European clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain were linked with a move for him this summer so if West Ham can purchase him then that would be a great coup.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether West Ham can eventually manage to lure him to the London Stadium to reinforce their squad.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against Liverpool, West Ham will take on Brentford in the Premier League this weekend.