Arsenal are well placed to agree deal for Gyokeres



According to Football Insider, Arsenal are well placed to sign one of Europe’s in-form strikers.

The Gunners are expected to bolster the centre-forward department when the transfer window reopens.

The Athletic recently confirmed that the club are showing strong interest in Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres.

Football Insider now claim that the Gunners are ‘well placed’ to sign the Sweden international, who has accumulated 43 goals and 11 assists from 43 appearances in all competitions for Lisbon this campaign.

Arsenal have been cautious with their spending over the past 18 months due to Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), but the club won’t have any such concerns in the pursuit of Gyokeres later this year.

The Gunners have a huge PSR surplus and will be able to trigger Gyokeres’ release clause (£85 million) if they wish to do so.

Big statement

Arsenal have fallen short in the league title race over the past couple of seasons. They are poised to suffer the same fate with Liverpool 12 points ahead at the top of the table with just 8 more games to play.

The lack of a marquee striker has been a concern for some time and the Gunners are expected to find a proper solution. Gyokeres would be a fabulous signing and would be a big statement of intent from the club.

The Swede has seen a huge transformation in his career over the last two years. He is one of the most sought-after strikers and it appears Arsenal are looking to secure an early agreement ahead of the summer.

Gyokeres, described as ‘one of the biggest talents‘ by Bundesliga’s official website, would provide a huge update on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal and could finally help them win the Premier League.

He has a £85m release clause in his deal, but The Sun claim that he could be sold for between £55m-£70m by Lisbon as a show of gratitude. Gyokeres could lead them to back-to-back Primeira Liga titles.